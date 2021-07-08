"Breadwinner": Liesl Laurie Celebrates as Fiancé Musa Mthombeni Bags New TV Gig

Liesl Laurie took to social media to celebrate after her fiancé Musa Mthombeni bagged a new TV presenting gig

Musa, who is a medical doctor, has been revealed as the new host of SABC 2 health show, Vital Signs

The excited former Miss SA hilariously shared that she's proud of her family's "breadwinner"

Liesl Laurie has taken to social media to celebrate her fiancé Dr Musa Mthombeni's new TV gig. The stunner is over the moon after her bae bagged a lit presenting gig.

Musa has been announced as the new host of newly revamped SABC 2 health show, Vital Signs. The show's producers confirmed the news on social media.

Liesl Laurie is celebrating after her "breadwinner" Musa Mthombeni bagged a new hosting gig. Image: @liesllaurie

The excited former Miss SA took to Instagram on Wednesday, 7 July to share her bae's good news with her followers. According to TshisaLIVE, she hilariously referred to him as a "breadwinner". Liesl shared a cute snap of herself with Musa and captioned it:

"This is how you rest when you know your fiancé starts a new TV show today and will now be continuing in his role of breadwinner. So proud of this man going out to work for his family! Ladies and gentlemen, I give you the original breadwinner of the Mthombeni family."

Mzansi celebs and fans took to Liesl's comment section to react to her hilarious post. Check out some of their comments below:

Clement Maosa said:

"Lol, breadwinner."

Ayanda Thabethe wrote:

"Love you guys."

Nolwazi Ngubeni commented:

"Yes. Not this house husband nonsense."

Lunga Shabalala wrote:

"Who wrote this caption?"

bliiva added:

"Breadwinner. @liesllaurie sis make a plan to take his card for our shopping trips soon."

Dr Musa Mthombeni reveals how he met Liesl Laurie

In related news, Briefly News reported that Dr Musa Mthombeni has revealed how he met his new fiancée, Liesl Laurie. The former child star revealed that he slid into a friend's DMs who had posted about Liesl before shooting his shot.

The former YoTV presenter took to Instagram a few days ago and posted a screenshot of the DM he sent @dr_khanyile when she posted a snap of the former Miss South Africa.

Musa revealed that he inboxed @dr_khanyile a year ago, on 2 July, after reacting to the gorgeous snap of the the Jacaranda FM presenter with a lovestruck emoji. ThisaLIVE reports that Musa further said:

"Within the hour I sent Liesl a sweet innocent message and as they say, the rest is history. Since that day I’ve spoken to Liesl every day, throughout the day. The love of my life and future wife."

