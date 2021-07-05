It Goes Down in the DM: Dr Musa Mthombeni Shares How He Met Fiancée Liesl Laurie

Dr Musa Mthombeni has how he and his stunning fiancée, Liesl Laurie, met on social media through a mutual friend

The former YoTV child star shared that he reacted to Liesl's pic that had been posted by their mutual friend with a lovestruck emoji

The media personality said after reacting to the snap, he slid into the former Miss South Africa's DMs, adding that the rest is history

Dr Musa Mthombeni has revealed how he met his new fiancée, Liesl Laurie. The former child star revealed that he slid into a friend's DMs who had posted about Liesl before shooting his shot.

The former YoTV presenter took to Instagram a few days ago and posted a screenshot of the DM he sent @dr_khanyile when she posted a snap of the former Miss South Africa.

Dr Musa Mthombeni has shared how he met his fiancée Liesl Laurie. Image: @liesllaurie

Musa revealed that he inboxed @dr_khanyile a year ago, on 2 July, after reacting to the gorgeous snap of the the Jacaranda FM presenter with a lovestruck emoji. ThisaLIVE reports that Musa further said:

"Within the hour I sent Liesl a sweet innocent message and as they say, the rest is history. Since that day I’ve spoken to Liesl every day, throughout the day. The love of my life and future wife."

Mzansi celebs took to Musa's comment section on Instagram to react to him and Liesl's sweet love story. Check out some of their comments below:

Pearl Modiadie said:

"It goes down in the DM for sure!! Ah! Love this."

Nolwazi Ngubeni wrote:

"In summary: Shoot your shot!"

Andile Ncube commented:

"Yawn!!! Thanks for nothing @dr_khanyile now all out attempts and DMs were ignored."

Ms Lelo B said:

"Delicious voice indeed wena Musa! So happy for this love story. Thanks for sharing it with us."

Singer Donald added:

"All I wanna know is when are we releasing your 1st single?"

Dr Musa Mthombeni proposes to Liesl Laurie

In related news, Briefly News reported that YoTv child star Dr Musa Mthombeni is officially a taken man. Musa recently proposed to his bae, former Miss South Africa Liesl Laurie, and she said yes! Getting his knee dirty, Musa could not be happier than he is now.

Musa and Liesl shared the incredible news on social media, something they do not often do. Sharing pictures of Musa getting down on one knee, Liesl saying yes, and, of course, the ring, the happy couple made it social media official. Congratulations you two!

Liesl reflects on the love she has for Musa and her beautiful ring. She wrote:

“This was the moment that I reminded him that I LOVE my ring and this special proposal so much but I LOVE him ever more.”

