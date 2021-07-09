Cedric Fourie Bags Lit New Role, the Women of Mzansi Are Screaming

Saucy South African actor Cedric Fourie just scooped himself a lit new role that has fans overly excited

The wonderful Phil Mphela dropped the news, letting people know that Cedric has joined the Durban Gen fam

Female fans took to the comment section, letting Phil know they are here for what Cedric is serving, while male fans expressed their concerns

Hunky Mzansi actor Cedric Fourie has bagged himself a new gig that fans are living for. Just when people thought Cedric couldn’t get any steamier, they cast him as a Dr.

Entertainment tea spiller, Phil Mphela took to social media to announce that Cedric has bagged a spot on the cast of Durban Gen.

Hunky Mzansi actor Cedric Fourie has joined the 'Durban Gen' cast and fans cannot deal with the heat that Cedric will be serving. Image: @cedric_a_fourie.

Source: Instagram

Phil posted:

“CASTING NEWS: Cedric Fourie joins Durban Gen.

“Fourie has joined the cast of the etv telenovela as Dr Mthembu — a confident, charming, smooth and skilled surgeon who walks into Durban General - bringing mystery and intrigue to the wards.

“On-screen debut July 12th #KgopoloReports”

Seeing the awesome news, fans flooded the comment section of Phil’s post, expressing their excitement. Yoh, Cedric in scrubs, some are going to have to crack a window when watching Durban Gen now.

@KhumaloDanica commented on what Cedric is serving:

“He is a full meal!’

@Sebastian_McRam is living for this post:

@Tpulse_Rsa is sure his bae will be watching Durban Gen from now on, and he is stressing LOL:

Cedric Fourie went full dad mode, asking fans to share snaps with their kids

Skeem Saam actor Cedric Fourie took to social media to ask Mzansi dads to share pics with their kids and the country's loving fathers have not disappointed.

Briefly News reported that Cedric, who plays Lehasa Maphosa on the SABC 1 soapie, challenged men to start a thread of fathers who are "obsessed" with their children.

The star, who is definitely obsessed with his kid, led the way by sharing a pic of himself with son sitting cosy near a fireplace in his house.

He captioned his post:

"Can we start a thread of fathers who are obsessed with their children? There seriously is no greater joy than this bond."

