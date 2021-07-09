World-renowned Mzansi DJ Culoe De Song has accepted his ancestral calling and has now become a sangoma

The Webaba hitmaker posted an epic snap of himself dressed in full sangoma regalia a few days ago

The DJ, who spends most of his time touring the world, explained that his decision to accept his calling was not about becoming the most famous sangoma

Culoe De Song has accepted his ancestral calling. The musician revealed that the his spiritual journey was sacred, hence he couldn't share the process with his fans on social media.

Culoe De Song has accepted his calling and is now a sangoma. Image: Culoe De Song

The world-renowned DJ took to Twitter on Monday, 5 July and shared a snap of himself clad in full sangoma attire. In the snap taken inside a rondavel, the star was busting a traditional dance associated with spirituality called ukugida. He was flanked by two female sangoma's while onlookers took snaps.

The Webaba hitmaker told TshisaLIVE in an interview that his journey was about healing himself and did not accept his calling just to trend.

"I don't think it's about being the most famous sangoma and talking about spirituality as the current trend. It's about healing the core of yourself ... and also you're giving yourself room to grow and see all possibilities that are within you."

Social media users took to Culoe's comment section to react to his post. Check out some of their comments below:

@Nangamso_NM wrote:

"Oh, why am I not surprised?"

@Progresskubhek1 said:

"Spending time with you at the SABC studios 11 years ago I did see that you were different especially when you channelled beats from your mind into Pro-Tools, it was truly divine."

@kayamtengwane wrote:

"Friend! I thought the same thing when I saw the post. It's so beautiful to witness, it just proves that everything manifests in the spiritual then in the physical. THE HEALING POWER OF MUSIC."

@LightLeonora commented:

"The depth of your songs all makes sense, I finally understand why I connect with your music mkulu. Lesedi le kganya motho omogolo."

@bennyjakematla7 added:

"It was long overdue. The music was saying it all."

Skeem Saam's Oratile Maitisa becomes a sangoma

In similar news, Briefly News reported that Skeem Saam actress Oratile Maitisa has answered her ancestral calling. The star plays the role of Eunice in the SABC 1 telenovela. The young actress took to social media on Sunday, 6 June to share that she's now a sangoma. The stunner also posted snaps of from her graduation ceremony.

She gracefully donned her full sangoma regalia and thanked those who have been with her through her traditional healing journey. She captioned one of her posts:

"Love and light."

Oratile also shared a snap of herself with her friend who was also clad in traditional healing attire. She captioned the snap:

"Thank You for everything my friend. I love you, Babhe wam."

