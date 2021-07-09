‘Anti-Zuma Imprisonment’ Protests Spiral in KZN, Scores Arrested

Police confirmed a number of arrests in various parts of KwaZulu-Natal in purported protests against the incarceration of Jacob Zuma on Friday afternoon

Authorities thwarted claims the demonstrations were in response to the former president's imprisonment saying there was no evidence to support the claims

Zuma's daughter Dudu Zuma-Sambudla earlier claimed on social media that the widespread protest action was in response to Zuma's imprisonment

Police have confirmed the arrest of at least thirteen people in the purported anti-Zuma imprisonment protests which have erupted in various parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

Earlier, former president Jacob Zuma’s daughter Dudu Zuma-Sambudla insinuated on social media that the widespread public demonstrations were in retaliation over the arrest of her father.

Protests have erupted KZN in different parts of KwaZulu-Natal in purported anti-Zuma imprisonment protests. Image: Darren Stewart/ Gallo Images.

Zuma handed himself over to law enforcement officials shortly before midnight on Wednesday and subsequently incarcerated at the Estcourt Correctional Services Centre.

Police have, however, thwarted the claims citing there was no evidence to prove that the claims were true. Since then, videos have circulated on social media showing widespread protestation with those involved setting tyres alight.

According to a SABC News report, a number of roads in and around the province have been affected. Minister of Police Bheki Cele has provided details around the scenes playing out. He said:

"Fourteen trucks were blocked here. Some groups of people were moving around ... 13 people have been arrested. Unfortunately, there were two young ladies among them."

Following his incarceration, Zuma lost his bid for a stay of his arrest after the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Friday handed down its judgment.

The Constitutional Court previously agreed to hear the former president's rescission application on Monday, 12 July. He was sentenced to serve 15 months in jail for contempt of court after he shunned a request to appear at the State Capture Inquiry.

Sisi Khampepe, then-Acting Chief Justice of the ConCourt, handed down the judgement before vacating the position prior to the announcement that chairperson of the State Capture Inquiry Raymond Zondo would ascend to the role.

