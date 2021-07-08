Former president Jacob Zuma's arrest has cut deep for one social media user who likened the feeling to seeing his father being arrested

There were massive reactions to the social media post as other users expressed their own opinion on the development

There were expressions of dismay and disappointment as many on the microblogging and social networking service, Twitter, laid bare their feelings

There has been a massive reaction on social media following the incarceration of former president Jacob Zuma.

Zuma on Wednesday handed himself over to authorities and was subsequently booked at the Estcourt Correctional Services facility in KwaZulu-Natal. He is due to serve a 15-month prison sentence for contempt of court.

The Constitutional Court (ConCourt) handed the judgement on 29 June with the 79-year-old president making last-ditch efforts to stay his rest after he submitted a rescission application to the country's apex court, through his lawyers, last week.

Since then, the ConCourt agreed to hear Zuma's rescission application on Monday, 12 July, where Zuma will also attempt to persuade the court to overturn his conviction.

Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola on Thursday confirmed that the former statesman may be eligible for parole after seeing out a quarter – three months and three weeks – of his prison sentence.

While all of this has been going on, one Twitter user took the chance to express his utter dismay and hurt at the developments. This sparked an inevitable chain reaction, as others too, both pro-Zuma and anti-Zuma supporters commented in earnest.

Briefly News took a look at some of the comments.

@1Thepowerrace wrote:

"You guys have serious family issues, you are the types of people who sit on the grass crying after a concert because you idolize the artist who was performing. See a psychologist."

@TBushet said:

"Mxm, he handed himself over in a convoy and comfort of luxury SUVs. It's not as if he was put behind a van like it would have been with you and I. [What's with the drama]?"

@Morgan52437280 commented:

"The thing is: it’s not about Zuma, it’s about what he wanted to do with radical economic transformation but we will reclaim our economy, we can’t give up."

@noxeemajali added:

"My heart is bleeding. Come, let's do something. I couldn't even study last night – still not ok [even now]."

“Thixo Wase George Koch”, Throwback to the JZ Video That Got SA in Stitches

Zuma has endeared as the subject of many laughs, memes and cartoon sketches in Mzansi over the course of many years.

Per a recent Briefly News report, his antics got many falling over their chairs, members of parliament included, even when the most serious issues were being unpacked.

A social media user has taken to reviving an old video of the former president bedazzling his politician colleagues during one such parliamentary sitting. South Africans at large, at the time, reacted in hysterics.

The mood has not changed despite Zuma's recent incarceration. The former president was admitted to prison before the deadline for his arrest was executed at his Nkandla homestead at midnight on Thursday.

