Ramaphosa urges calm in KZN as protestors call for Zuma's release

President Cyril Ramaphosa called for calm as protestors continue to damage property and undermine the rule of law

Protestors have taken to the streets of KZN and Gauteng to demand the release of former president Jacob Zuma

In a series of tweets the Presidency discussed the situation, including the rights of the protestors

President Cyril Ramaphosa issued a statement calling for calm as violent protests continue to take place. He commended the police for their efforts in dealing with the groups of violent protestors who have damaged property and undermined the law.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has called for calm in KwaZulu-Natal. Photo credit: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Ramaphosa took to Twitter to urge people to calm down as protestors demand the release of former president Jacob Zuma who is serving a 15-month jail sentence.

Ramaphosa continued to post messages on the situation.

@PresidencyZA:

"President Ramaphosa says the impact of public violence against the road freight industry and damage to freeways that serve as economic arteries will be felt also by the people organising and committing these crimes."

@PresidencyZA:

"The President says the reasons allegedly advanced for the violence in KwaZulu-Natal cannot be used to legitimise vandalism and public violence."

Right to protest comes under the spotlight

South Africans enjoy the right to protest as long as they conduct themselves in peaceful and law abiding manner. Ramaphosa reminded people that their right to protest will be respected but only if they are conducted within the law.

@PresidencyZA:

"The Constitution protects the right to protest but protest cannot be abused to break the law or to destroy property and threaten livelihoods. Criminal elements must be met with the full might of the law."

President commends police for their efforts

The South African Police Service has been busy trying their best to keep the situation under control and Ramaphosa has applauded their efforts.

@PresidencyZA:

"The President therefore commends the South African Police Service for their efforts to quell violence.

The President endorses the call by KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala @sziks for calm in the province and for citizens to express themselves within the bounds of the law."

Protests spread from KZN to Gauteng with calls for Zuma's release

The protestors demanding the release of former president Jacob Zuma have taken to the streets of KwaZulu-Natal.

The protests have spread across the country and have reached as far as the East Rand in Gauteng. A 'Free Zuma' address will be delivered at Kwamai-Mai in Johannesburg on Sunday at noon according to The Citizen.

Source: Briefly.co.za