Lucky Lekgwathi's Restaurant Has Been Destroyed by Looters in Gauteng

The issues of looting in Gauteng have now also affected former professional soccer player Lucky Lekgwathi and he is disappointed

The former captain took to social media to share how much damage his Grootman restaurant suffered because of looting

Speaking to a local publication about the devastating event, Lekgwathi opened up about how much he is feeling set back

The Gauteng shutdown and looting have wreaked havoc on Orlando Pirates great Lucky Lekgwathi's Grootman eatery, which has been greatly affected.

With the Grootman by Lucky Lekgwathi and the Fantastic 14 apparel brand, the former Pirates captain resigned as one of the most decorated footballers of his generation and transitioned into entrepreneurship.

On Monday, Lekgwathi took to social media to share a video and photos of his vandalized store with the statement:

"I leave everything to the Almighty God."

The footage shows the inside of the store being robbed, with tables, chairs, and appliances being taken. After hanging up his boots in 2016, the star opened Grootman by Lucky Lekgwathi in Kliptown, Soweto, earlier this year according to TimesLIVE.

The restaurant employs several locals, but it has been heavily damaged by the recent upheaval in Soweto. Speaking to Soccer Laduma, Lekgwathi shared his disappointment about what has taken place.

"It’s only been three months since the business opened. It took me two months to build my shop, but it only took them seconds to mess everything up. There is nothing left for me to even claim," he said.

