Entanglement Vibes: Will Smith Snaps Pic With Gorgeous Lady, Tongues Wag

American media personality Will Smith recently left tongues wagging with a recent picture that he was tagged in

The Fresh Prince was pictured hanging with the gorgeous Elizabeth Woods, who happens to be the mother of the media personality Jordyn Woods

Many social media users shared that they were happy to see Will moving on from Jada, even if it was only as pay back from what she has put him through

Will Smith has been the poster boy of pain for the last couple of months after his wife Jada Pinkett-Smith publicly embarrassed him not once, but twice. But it seems he is clapping back in his own way too.

Will Smith has suggested that he is back in the game with a recent snap. Image: @willsmith

Source: Instagram

The rapper was recently snapped in a pic with Jordyn Woods’ stunning mother, Elizabeth.

Twitter user @2cool2blog said:

“Jordyn Woods Mom shares pics with Will Smith.”

As previously mentioned Jada has made Will look foolish on several opportunities. On the first occasion, she admitted to having been involved with singer August Alsina. The second occasion was her recent heartfelt dedication to her late lover, 2Pac.

Social media users were happy to see Will doing his own thing and stepping out of Jada’s “toxic” shadow.

Check out some of the reactions:

@mrempTV said:

“How many of yall looked at this tweet and went "Good for him..."

@tshiamo88 said:

“Where there's a Will there's a way even if it means through the Woods...”

@fabseanjay said:

“Look how Tupac made my man age all of a sudden - I hope he gets it good from jordyns mum - I pray so.”

Will Smith has been trending online for all the wrong reasons. After his wife penned a sweet message to her ex 2Pac, many felt sorry for him.

Jada Pinkett shares heartfelt letter by late friend 2Pac

Briefly News reported that Jada Pinkett Smith took to social media to gush over late rapper 2Pac on his birthday, 16 June.

Jada and Pac enjoyed a very close relationship from high school and the actress revealed that the musician used to send her letters and poems.

She shared a clip on Twitter showing a poem titled Lost Soulz that the lyricist sent her back in the day. Jada, who is married to rapper and Hollywood actor Will Smith, left many unimpressed by her actions as they felt that she was disrespecting her husband

