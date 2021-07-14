Kwesta Clears Things Up, Says He Had No Financial Interest in Ayanda Jiya's EP

Kwesta has cleared things up after it was reported that he has made another business blunder and suffered financially

The talented rapper shared that he had no financial interest in Ayanda Jiya's latest EP titled Queen

The Ngud' hitmaker reportedly added a verse in Ayanda's song Love Me for free and has not suffered financially because of the ongoing court battle between the singer and her label

Kwesta has denied that he suffered financially when Ayanda Jiya's latest EP, Queen, was pulled off from official music streaming platforms.

The rapper has reacted to reports that he lost a few coins due to the dispute between the singer and her record label. The Ngud' hitmaker said he only featured in one song on Ayanda's album titled Love Me.

He told ZAlebs that he featured in the singer's project for free and had no financial interest in it. The star said he suffered no financial loss at all even when the EP was taken down.

"It had no financial gains for me and it had no financial loss for me."

In a statement the rapper posted on Instagram, he also shared that he had no involvement in the distribution of the EP.

Kwesta hit by another business blunder

In related news, Briefly News reported that Kwesta is once again in a another financial trench after a series of unfortunate events. According to the Sunday World, Kwesta is featured on an EP which features a song produced with Ayanda Jiya.

The EP was pulled off an online distribution company over Jiya’s unresolved dispute with her producer. Jiya and Boitumelo “Zeph” Mhlongo are fighting over the ownership of her EP, titled Queen, which features the song Love Me, on which she collaborated with Kwesta.

Speaking to the publication, Jiya confirmed that Platoon Music had taken down her EP. This is not the first time Kwesta has found himself caught in financial disputes.

