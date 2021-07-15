A Nigerian woman, Olasunbomi Iginla Aina, has represented the nation well as she became an important elected official to the UN

In her new role, the Nigerian will be working as a bridge between the international organisation and many NGOs

The OAU alumnus was in 2019 also honoured by Queen Elizabeth in recognition of her service to humanity

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

A Nigerian woman, Olasunbomi Iginla Aina, has achieved a big international feat as she was elected as one of the few directors of the Global Non-Government Organisation Executive Committee (GNEC) of the United Nations (UN).

The Punch reports that her dispensation will be running from 2021 to 2022. It should be noted that the GNEC is an umbrella body for all nongovernmental organisations connected to the UN.

Many Nigerians celebrated Olasunbomi Iginla Aina across many social media platforms. Photo source: olasubomi.i.aina

Source: Instagram

She is the only one

What makes Aina’s selection a big one is that she is the only Nigerian that was elected to the committee alongside 17 other individuals from different countries of the world.

The illustrious woman is the CEO of Lightup Foundation, an NGO that sees to ensuring child rights, empowering the youths, and taking care of the disadvantaged.

An enviable record

Another thing worthy of note is that she finished from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife and was at one time a former acting students’ union president.

This would not be the first time the OAU alumnus is getting international recognition. In 2019, Queen Elizabeth conferred on her the honour of a Member of the British Empire.

When she shared her success story on Instagram, below were some of the reactions:

abimbola098 said:

"Congratulations ma, more wins! This is bimbo from Akobi. I Miss you my darling aunt."

prihncess_ said:

"Wins! Wins and more Wins! congratulations ma! Grace to continue and deliver!"

sincerely_nonso said:

"Congratulations ambassador sumbo. I’m in d NGO sector and I must say u got a great position."

soboyejoy said:

"Congratulations dear... Proud of you."

ummmi.s said:

"Congratulations! This is such an amazing win!"

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Tebogo Thobejane’s uses 1 million view influence to empower women

Muvhango actress Tebogo Thobejane’s curvaceous body has conquered social media yet again, drawing over one million viewings.

The saucy Mzansi hustler has earned herself a large following thanks to her eye-catching physique. Tebogo flaunted what her momma gave her in another reel on her Instagram recently and managed to generate one million views.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za