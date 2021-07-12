Tebogo Thobejane recently got over 1 million views on a single reel on Instagram, showing the magnitude of her influence

Briefly News got the opportunity to speak to Tebogo and she made it known that she is using her influence to empower women

Tebogo feels that she is relatable, real and that her influence is being used to change the narrative claiming beautiful women do not have brains

Muvhango actress Tebogo Thobejane’s curvaceous body has conquered social media yet again, drawing over one million viewings.

The saucy Mzansi hustler has earned herself a large following thanks to her eye-catching physique. Tebogo flaunted what her momma gave her in another reel on her Instagram recently and managed to generate one million views.

Tebogo Thobejane recently got over 1 million views on a single reel on Instagram, and Briefly News got the chance to question her about her influence. Image: @tebogocthobejane.

Tebogo told Briefly News that managing to get one million views really excites her. Tebogo said:

“I am excited that I got one million views because even some radio channels and TV channels can’t get one million views, and just on one reel.”

Tebogo is hoping that this will allow for more brand to approach her and help to promote her business moves more.

In the clip, Tebogo shows off her assets and it is backed by a very fitting track, Thot Shit by Megan Thee Stallion. Tebogo knows how to work the camera and it is clear that people are living for the sauce she is serving.

Here is the spicy reel that clocked over one million views:

Leaving fans speechless, the comment section of Tebogo’s post was just filled with flames and hearts. Tebogo has realised her body is a money maker and she is using it to her full advantage. Our gurl is blazing and the people are feeling the heat!

Briefly News had the privilege of asking Tebogo some questions regarding her moneymaker, and this is what she had to say:

Q: How do you feel having all this influence and what are your plans in terms of using it in a positive way?

A: “While I’ve already started using my influence in a positive way by trying to uplift women, especially in these dark time. You know, you have to be proactive in your career, your family, and everything.

Q: What is it that you feel draws people to you?

A: “I think it is my authenticity, the fact that I am a human being. Sometimes I am sad, sometimes I am happy, sometimes I am fat, sometimes I am skinny, so, that also makes people kind of feel like I am relatable. You know, I am a normal girl. I don’t try to make out like I am just a doll, as much as people think I just have these gorgeous looks. Buuut, I feel like I am relatable.

Q: As a beautiful businesswoman, do you ever feel your looks make people doubt your intellect?

A: “Of course, constantly! That is why I have to always be answering questions about myself. But generally, I think that, um, I am changing that narrative. Being pretty doesn’t mean that you have to be dumb. Being thick doesn’t mean that you have to be dumb. You actually can have it all, honey!”

Tebogo Thobejane gives the inside scoop on her latest business venture

Mzansi media personality Tebogo Thobejane has finally taken the plunge and has launched her new line of hair products. The actress sat down with Briefly News about what she plans for the future and if she's feeling any pressure to follow in her father's footsteps.

Tebogo Thobejane, a Muvhango actress, entrepreneur, and mother best known for her depiction of Belinda, has launched a product named K100.

Tebogo follows in the footsteps of her father, Obed Ndona Thobejane, who created Principal Products and was a co-founder of the famed Black Like Me hair brand in the 1990s.

