Kaizer Chiefs Fly Entire Squad to Morocco and Mzansi Sends Positive Vibes

Kaizer Chiefs took to social media to say that they are leaving the country to fight for the CAF Champions League title

Fans are excited about the match and are hoping that Amakhosi can do the work to bring the trophy back home

In the comments section of Chiefs' post, Mzansi social media users wished the club all the best in their upcoming encounter

Kaizer Chiefs is getting ready to play the final of the CAF Champions League against Al Ahly and took to social media to share their plans. The club also wished South Africa safety in light of the current looting situation taking place in the country. They wrote:

"We are on our way to Morocco Flag of Morocco to fly the South African flag high. Our hearts remain with our loved ones and with South Africa during this difficult time. Love and Peace."

The match is a highly anticipated one as Chiefs are going to face Pitso Mosimane's charges in an effort to bring the coveted silverware home. Fans are excited about the encounter which is going to be broadcast on SuperSport on Sunday.

Mzansi social media users took to the comments section to give positive vibes to the club ahead of their big match. Check out the reactions below:

@SboneloMuzi said:

"Don't come back empty-handed."

@PuleZtro commented:

"Bon Voyage Makhosi. Please bring it home. We need that star."

@KaraboRithuri_ said:

"Safe travels. We’re behind you all the way."

@ScotchyPS7 commented:

"Safe trip. Win this please Khosi, we could deal with a little bit of distraction and have something good to talk about."

Three players could be crucial in Kaizer Chief's bid to win the title

Briefly News previously reported that the spotlight is on Kaizer Chiefs as they gear up to face Pitso Mosimane's Al Ahly in the CAF Champions League final. Briefly News takes a look at three players who could be able to make a difference and lead Kaizer Chiefs to a victory.

This season, the dynamic midfielder Njabulo Blom has ascended to become one of Amakhosi's important players, having appeared in all 14 of the team's Champions League matches.

Blom, an aggressive midfielder who enjoys making forceful runs from midfield, contributed a crucial assist in last month's semi-final first-leg match against Wydad Casablanca of Morocco.

