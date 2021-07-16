Thando Thabethe tested positive for the coronavirus and has been isolating in a hotel room alone for 10 days

Taking to social media to share her story, Thando explained that she never thought this would happen to her and that it has been rough

Thando’s biggest worry was what she would be walking back into as Mzansi is currently going through the most as a result of the rioting

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Thando Thabethe has unfortunately caught the dreaded coronavirus and now understands the seriousness of it. It is a wild ride!

Taking to social media, Thando explained that she is 10 days into quarantine and never in her wildest dreams did she ever expect to go through something like this. While catching the virus and having to isolate alone in a hotel room was enough, Thando fears what she will be walking back into.

Having been locked in a hotel room amidst the rioting, Thando has only seen on TV and social media what is going on. Walking out of the hotel and into the mess, Thando knows it is going to make her heart very heavy.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Thando posted:

Thando Thabethe has been quarantining in a hotel alone after testing positive for the coronavirus. Image: @thando_thabethe.

Source: Instagram

Prince William and his wife step out after having isolated after Covid-19 scare

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Prince William and wife Kate on Saturday, July 10, stepped out together for the first time after the latter was forced into self-isolate after coming into contact with a Covid-19-infected person.

Briefly News reported that the power couple were among the many people who attended the Wimbledon Tennis final and got the chance to witness Ashleigh Barty triumph.

Daily Mail reported that Australia's Ashleigh Barty thrashed Czech's tennis player Karolina Pliskova in three sets to win her first Wimbledon championship title.

Briefly News understands that this was the first time a women's singles final went to three sets in 15 years.

The Duchess of Cambridge, who is the patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, was at the event to present the champion with her trophy.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za