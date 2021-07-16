SABC Denied Rights to Broadcast CAF Champions League, Patrice Motsepe Blamed

The SABC took to social media to break the news that the CAF Champions League final will not be broadcast on their channels

This caused an uproar on social media from viewers who were hoping they could catch the match on their platform

Many blamed CAF president Patrice Motsepe for not making sure that the public broadcaster gets the rights to the game

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

The SABC has expressed their disappointment on social media about not getting the rights to air the CAF Champions League final. DStv has been given the rights to air the final tomorrow and SABC tried their luck but didn't succeed.

Mzansi social media users are outraged by the decision and are speaking about how not everyone has the access to DStv. Others are blaming CAF president Patrice Motsepe for not intervening and making it possible.

CAF President Patrice Motsepe is being blamed for the SABC not getting the rights to air the final. Image: Patrick T. Fallon/Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Mzansi social media users are not impressed and vented online

Soon, the SABC and Patrice Motsepe were trending on social media because of this development and people were definitely not happy at all. Check out the reactions below:

@LitSego said:

"Oh wow, this is sad. I just hope all Kaizer Chiefs fans will somehow be able to watch the match."

@Mdange_KaTshiw commented:

"Patrice Motsepe already concluding shady and corrupt dirty deals with @SuperSportTV."

@Sphazizi said:

"Isn't Motsepe CAF president, making billionaires presidents isn't panning out!"

@LoneHustler_B commented:

"SuperSport is seemingly a bully, Patrice Motsepe must ensure SABC shows the biggest team in the country to all South Africans. CAF leadership is a problem."

Director of Al Ahly says that he has lots of respect for Kaizer Chiefs

Briefly News previously reported that despite their lack of experience in the CAF Champions League, Al Ahly director of football Sayed Abdel Hafeez has revealed why they will treat Kaizer Chiefs with respect.

The defending champions will go for a record 11th continental title against a Chiefs team that qualified for the group stage for the first time in their history this season.

"We are ready for Saturday's game. We are focused and prepared, as we aim to defend our African title against Kaizer Chiefs," he said according to KickOff.

According to the Red Devils director, Amakhosi overcame all odds by working their way through the preliminary round and into the final through some of the continent's most ferocious opponents.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za