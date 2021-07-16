Director of Al Ahly Says He Has Major Respect for Kaizer Chiefs Ahead of Final

Even though Kaizer Chiefs are in the CAF Champions League final for the first time, this will not lead to underestimation

The director of football for Al Ahly, Sayed Abdel Hafeez says that the club is going to treat Amakhosi with respect

All eyes are on Chiefs to make an attempt to redeem themselves from a poor season in the PSL to win the African trophy

Despite their lack of experience in the CAF Champions League, Al Ahly director of football Sayed Abdel Hafeez has revealed why they will treat Kaizer Chiefs with respect.

The defending champions will go for a record 11th continental title against a Chiefs team that qualified for the group stage for the first time in their history this season.

"We are ready for Saturday's game. We are focused and prepared, as we aim to defend our African title against Kaizer Chiefs," he said according to KickOff.

According to the Red Devils director, Amakhosi overcame all odds by working their way through the preliminary round and into the final through some of the continent's most ferocious opponents.

As quoted by KingFut, Hafeez said:

“We will be facing a strong opponent in the CAF Champions League final. Everyone knows who Kaizer Chiefs are, this is the final of the strongest continental tournament."

Kaizer Chiefs will definitely be the underdogs in the final and are hoping to win their first-ever Champions League title. Al Ahly on the other hand, know that there's lots of work to do if they are going to win their 11th.

Kaizer Chiefs flew out the squad and Mzansi sent them positive vibes

Briefly News previously reported that Kaizer Chiefs is getting ready to play the final of the CAF Champions League against Al Ahly and took to social media to share their plans. The club also wished South Africa safety in light of the current looting situation taking place in the country.

They wrote:

"We are on our way to Morocco Flag of Morocco to fly the South African flag high. Our hearts remain with our loved ones and with South Africa during this difficult time. Love and Peace."

The match is a highly anticipated one as Chiefs are going to face Pitso Mosimane's charges in an effort to bring the coveted silverware home. Fans are excited about the encounter which is going to be broadcast on SuperSport on Saturday.

