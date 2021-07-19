Jacob Zuma's Arms Deal Corruption Trial to Resume on Monday in PMB High Court

Former president Jacob Zuma's arms deal trial is set to resume on Monday 19 July at the Pietermaritzburg High Court

Zuma is being accused of taking bribes from the French company Thales, which is also facing charges

Zuma's trial began in May and his legal representation is fighting to have charges brought against him dropped

On Monday morning, former president Jacob Zuma's corruption trial will resume in the Pietermaritzburg High Court.

Zuma is accused of 16 counts of fraud, corruption and racketeering in connection with the 1999 arms deal, reports EWN.

Former president Jacob Zuma's arms deal corruption case is set to be heard by the Pietermaritzburg High Court from Monday 19 July. Image: Felix Dlangamandla

Source: Getty Images

Zuma's legal representation is expected to ask the Pietermaritzburg High Court to postpone his case by a week.

According to Zuma's lawyer, Bethuel Thusini, the former president would like to testify in person about why he should be absolved of corruption accusations without going to trial.

Zuma is currently being held at Estcourt Correctional Services where he is being kept in isolation for 14 days as per coronavirus regulations, which will end on Thursday. He was sentenced to 15 months' imprisonment by the Constitutional Court for being in contempt of court.

Zuma's legal team met with him at Estcourt Correctional Services last week, according to TimesLIVE.

His arms deal trial began in May but has gone through multiple postponements and delays with Zuma's legal team tirelessly fighting to have the charges against him dropped.

Zuma is accused of accepting bribes from a French defence conglomerate Thales. The company is also facing charges of corruption and money laundering, according to a report by eNCA.

Thales has pleaded not guilty to the charges brought against the company and will appear in court on Monday, 19 July for their next hearing.

