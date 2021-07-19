Jub Jub's Uyajola 9/9 trended yet again on Sunday night after airing two hilarious and dramatic episodes

In one of the spicy episodes, Jub Jub's female bodyguard's weave flies off her head when an angry side chick tries to snatch it away

The viewers of the show also laughed out loud when Jub Jub hilariously asked a fuming lady if her man has big hips

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Uyajola 9/9 trended again on Sunday night , 18 July. The epic show aired two episodes hosted by fan favourite, Jub Jub.

The viewers of the show took to social media to share their favourite scenes from the show, which exposes cheaters from Mzansi. Many tweeps were impressed by the way Jub Jub added spice to the latest episodes.

Jub Jub's 'Uyajola 9/9' trended again on Sunday night, 18 July. Image: @official_jubjub

Source: Instagram

This weeks episode saw Jub Jub's lady bodyguard's weave hilariously flying off her head and the funny presenter telling a complainant that her man hasbighips.

Briefly News takes a look at some of the hilarious Twitter reactions from fans who watched both the episodes.

@SimthoBiyela wrote:

"Jub Jub: 'Indoda yakho inama hips', The lady : 'Ewe'. You got to give it to Jub Jub, he knows how to add spices man."

@Sithale_Matete said:

"Am I the only one who heard Jub Jub saying, 'Indoda yakho inama hips?' #Uyajola99Sunday #Uyajola99"

@IvorSifiso_Koza commented:

"Ladies, whoever needs money, let's go to the nearest mountain."

@phumu03 wrote:

"It's the bodyguard's wig flying off for me."

@ReiZzyJAy added:

"That lady bouncer is not having a good day at work. First she falls at the gate when they entered, now her wig just got snatched."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Jub Jub catches 2 men cheating on their partners

In related news, Briefly News reported that Jub Jub served Mzansi with two saucy episodes of Uyajola 9/9 on Sunday night, 4 July. Two women, Anelisa and Mam' Sophie, wrote to the show asking the presenter and his crew to investigate if their partners were cheating.

Jub Jub and his team did as they were asked and indeed caught Anelisa's bae and Mam' Sophie's hubby red-handed with their side chicks. The two ladies lost their cool and all hell broke loose in the two episodes. Mam' Sophie even accused her man of cheating with their neighbours.

The viewers of the show took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the dramatic episodes. @mangi_maubane said:

"She took off her weave and the gangster in her came out. #Uyajola99"

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za