Jub Jub's spicy show Uyajola 9/9 trended again on Sunday night, 4 July when it aired two epic episodes

Anelisa and Mam' Sophie asked Jub Jub and his crew to investigate if their partners were cheating on them and Uyajola 9/9 did the things

Anelisa and Mam' Sophie's baes were indeed caught red-handed cheating and the drama that followed had Mzansi laughing out loud

Jub Jub served Mzansi with two saucy episodes of Uyajola 9/9 on Sunday night, 4 July. Two women, Anelisa and Mam' Sophie, wrote to the show asking the presenter and his crew to investigate if their partners were cheating.

Jub Jub and his team did as they were asked and indeed caught Anelisa's bae and Mam' Sophie's hubby red-handed with their side chicks. The two ladies lost their cool and all hell broke loose in the two episodes. Mam' Sophie even accused her man of cheating with their neighbours.

The viewers of the show took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the dramatic episodes. Check out some of their comments below:

@mangi_maubane said:

"She took off her weave and the gangster in her came out. #Uyajola99.

@LeeciousB wrote:

"They met on 23 September 1989… Yoh what a very good memory."

@Sbewu11 wrote:

"It's madala for #Uyajola99Sunday #Uyajola99"

@Nuttynyc1 commented:

"He was doing the Lord's work."

@AdvoBarryRoux said:

"We need to normalise divorcing instead of cheating on each other when the marriage is not working. #Uyajola99 #Uyajola99Sunday"

Uyajola 9/9: Man cheats on lady who supports him financially

In related news, Briefly News reported that Uyajola 9/9 left Mzansi talking on Sunday night, 27 June after airing yet another spicy episode. The recent episode showed a man named Mbulelo who was caught at his ex-girlfriend's place.

Mbulelo's current bae said Mbulelo had 16 girlfriends when they met and she became his 17th girl. She also bragged that she was the only one left - well she thought so. During the show, Mbulelo's current bae also revealed that she's the one who supports Mbulelo financially.

When she asked Mbulelo what he was doing at his baby mama's place, he couldn't give her a straight answer, according to ZAlebs. The viewers of the programme took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the epic episode.

