Uyajola 9/9 aired another hot episode on Sunday night in which a woman found out her man was cheating on her with his baby mama

The woman revealed that she became the man's 17th girlfriend when they started dating and thought she was the only one left

The fuming lady shared that she is angry because she's the one who supports the man, known as Mbulelo, financially

Uyajola 9/9 left Mzansi talking on Sunday night, 27 June after airing yet another spicy episode. The latest episode showed a man named Mbulelo who was caught at his ex-girlfriend's place.

Mbulelo's current bae said Mbulelo had 16 girlfriends when they met and she became his 17th girl. She also bragged that she was the only one left - well she thought so. During the show, Mbulelo's current bae also revealed that she's the one who supports Mbulelo financially.

When she asked Mbulelo what he was doing at his baby mama's place, he couldn't give her a straight answer, according to ZAlebs. The viewers of the programme took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the epic episode.

Media personality Lasizwe said:

"She dated him knowing he had all those girls and she’s here complaining?! Lol."

@Karabo_Mokgoko wrote:

"A reminder to not do anything for men."

@RealLwaziMsomi asked:

"Did she just brag about being the 17th girlfriend?"

@boitshwarelogm commented:

"Haibo, so she fought off 16 women to be the last woman standing."

@SiyabongaMtshu1 added:

"Mbulelo is saying, 'As long I have a baby with her I'll always visit her because she's necessary.' Umjolo is a scam."

Cheating hubby and wife argue inside an Uyajola 9/9 vehicle

In related news, Briefly News reported that Uyajola 9/9 aired another spicy episode on Moja Love channel on Sunday night, 13 June. Jub Jub and his crew served Mzansi flames during the episode.

The popular presenter and the show trended on social media after airing a story of a cheating hubby and his bae fighting in an Uyajola 9/9 vehicle. The episode left some viewers laughing out loud and others feeling sorry for the woman.

In a clip shared by @kulanicool on Twitter, the man and the woman can bee seen arguing in a car about the man's cheating ways. The husband asks his wife for forgiveness after cheating on her but she says she would never trust him again. He then turns on the camera guy and hilariously asks him why he is filming them.

