A grandmother was recently surprised by her kids and grandkids as she celebrated her 90th birthday and the video has warmed hearts on social media

The grandmother was given gifts and money and her expression in the video was priceless as she prayed for her children and grandchildren

The woman could be seen singing and dancing with her kids and grandkids during the celebration

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

A video of a grandmother has warmed hearts on social media in which she could be seen expressing joy when her children and grandchildren surprised her on her 90th birthday.

In the heartwarming video that was shared on Instagram by @thesurprisefactoryy, the elderly woman disclosed that she was very happy to receive such surprise.

The 90-year-old grandmother got a surprise birthday party. Photo credit: @thesurprisefactoryy

Source: UGC

Her reaction was priceless when her children and grandchildren arrived with a trumpeter who sang a birthday song for her.

The grandmother was given gifts and money and she prayed that her kids and grandkids would also be celebrated as they celebrated her. She urged them to draw close to God so as to inherit his kingdom.

In her words:

"God will bless you immensely. Believe God and he will accept you in his kingdom."

The elated grandmother could be seen singing and dancing with her loved ones during the celebration.

Many react to the heartwarming video

@tosin_oladapo said:

"Thank you for making my day with this awesome video. Blessed Grandma. Happy Birthday to her."

@fabsurprisesbyganty commented:

"This got me teary. HBD Nana."

@stunninglukmakeover wrote:

"The joy. May God continue to keep you in good health mama."

@blessingoduah said:

"Wow happy 90th birthday mama."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Grandma celebrates 90th birthday in grand style

Briefly News previously reported that a young lady with the Twitter handle @TazAkaya generated massive reactions on social media after posting photos of her grandma, Gehazel.

According to her post on Friday, February 26, the woman turned 90 and the family honoured her with a beautiful photoshoot.

@TazAkaya, therefore, asked people to rate the cuteness of her grandmother. In the snaps, the woman wore a gracious smile as she showed off her custom-made birthday clothes.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za