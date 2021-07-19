Ayanda Ncwane Pens Sweet Message for Son on 18th Birthday

TV personality and social media butterfly Ayanda Ncwane recently took to social media to celebrate her son's birthday

The proud momma raised a healthy and happy 18-year-old and she could not have been more proud of him

Ayanda penned a sweet message to the young man that she shares with the late gospel star S'fiso Ncwane

TV personality and businesswoman Ayanda Ncwane recently took to social media to celebrate her eldest son’s birthday. Ngcweti Ncwane turned the big 18 this past Sunday.

Ayanda Ncwane celebrated her son turning 18 years old recently. Image: @ayandancwane

Source: Instagram

Ayanda shared a video of the young man lunching with family on her personal Instagram page.

Penning a sweet caption on the footage, Ayanda said:

“God changed my whole world when you made that grand entrance. I speak wealth, wisdom, power to take over the world, blessings to dominate, grace to live long, authority to be impactful in everything you do. Happy blessed day, King Ngcweti Ncwane.”

Ayanda Ncwane is a doting mother and has decided to pull away from being a reality TV star to focus on building a legacy for her beautiful family.

