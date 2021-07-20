EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu took to social media to share his disappointment in a trending Orlando Pirates fan

The fan was videoed supporting Al Ahly and cheering them on while watching TV and this left Shivambu disgusted

The EFF comrade called for Orlando Pirates to distance themselves from the fan who was not cheering for the 'right' team

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Floyd Shivambu, the EFF's deputy leader, criticised an Orlando Pirates fan who was celebrating an Al Ahly goal against Kaizer Chiefs, saying the club should distance itself from him.

Before Al Ahly scored a goal in the CAF Champions League final, a Buccaneers fan could be seen and heard chanting in a foreign language, impersonating Arabic, in a video posted online.

“What do you call this now? Orlando Pirates must distance itself from people like this... Football didn’t end yesterday and we won’t forget," said Shivambu responding to the footage.

Floyd Shivambu is not impressed with an Orlando Pirates fan who supported Al Ahly during the CAF final. Image: Papi Morake/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Football fans just couldn't hold it back and had to comment on the video that Shivambu shared. Check out the reactions below:

@iWillBeBack_ said:

"I had the same energy as this guy watching the match. You guys are 8th in the log and you expect to win CAF?"

@CharlesMoswane commented:

"It seems like some South Africans are happy that we lost. Take a look at this guy."

@katlegoktee1998 said:

"Being EFF and Kaizer Chiefs supporter was never the best decision for Floyd."

@konketso1 commented:

"I'm a Buccaneer's fan and Chiefs was not my enemy last night but my pride."

Pitso Mosimane trends on social media ahead of CAF final against Chiefs

In other soccer news, Briefly News reported that Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane was trending on social media as fans awaited the highly anticipated match against Kaizer Chiefs.

Pitso has already bagged a few titles with the Egyptian side and football fans wanted to know if he could do it again against Chiefs. Pitso has a decorated career as a coach and has led a few South African teams to victory in the PSL.

At some point, he was even the coach of Bafana Bafana. The topic of the CAF Champions League final is on Mzansi's mouths and they are wondering what will happen next.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za