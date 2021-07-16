Al Ahly Head Coach Pitso Mosimane Trends Ahead of Final Against Kaizer Chiefs

Pitso Mosimane's fans are hoping that they can with the CAF Champions League final against Kaizer Chiefs tomorrow

Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane is trending on social media as fans await the highly anticipated match against Kaizer Chiefs. Pitso has already bagged a few titles with the Egyptian side and football fans want to know if he can do it again against Chiefs.

Pitso has a decorated career as a coach and has led a few South African teams to victory in the PSL. At some point, he was even the coach of Bafana Bafana. The topic of the CAF Champions League final is on Mzansi's mouths and they are wondering what will happen next.

Pitso Mosimane's fans are hoping that he can bring home another title with the CAF Champions League. Image: @HassanM95026368

Mzansi social media users are urging Pitso Mosimane to win the final

Those who aren't fans of Kaizer Chiefs want to see what coach Pitso will do in the upcoming match tomorrow. Check out the reactions below:

@sbudapawl_ said:

"Pitso please, make sure you do the right thing. Because even if that other team can play alone, I would still support the stadium or the grass."

@MXOLISIRONALD commented:

"Pitso Mosimane will do a wonderful job. How do I use Betway I have R200 I wanna invest."

@YaraYasser74 said:

"We will dream, we will dream, Pitso is leading our team."

The SABC has been denied the rights to broadcast the CAF Champions League final

Briefly News previously reported that the SABC has expressed their disappointment on social media about not getting the rights to air the CAF Champions League final. DStv has been given the rights to air the final tomorrow and SABC tried their luck but didn't succeed.

Mzansi social media users are outraged by the decision and are speaking about how not everyone has the access to DStv. Others are blaming CAF president Patrice Motsepe for not intervening and making it possible.

Soon, the SABC and Patrice Motsepe were trending on social media because of this development and people were definitely not happy at all.

Source: Briefly.co.za