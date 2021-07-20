Kaizer Chiefs announced that seasoned striker and captain Bernard Parker has lost his father, Andrew

Chiefs announced the news on social media as they are yet to return to Mzansi after their CAF Champions League final against Al Ahly in Morocco last weekend

The Soweto giants’ fans and football followers are now sending their messages to the veteran hitman and the club

Kaizer Chiefs have announced that striker Bernard Parker has lost his father, Andrew. The sad news comes after the veteran hitman just led Amakhosi in the CAF Champions League final last weekend.

Although they lost 3-0 to Al Ahly that is coached by Pitso Mosimane, the Soweto giants have been hailed for their outstanding run on the continental tournament.

Amakhosi are yet to touch down in Mzansi since playing the match in Morocco on Saturday, the club announced their flight was delayed due to a mechanical fault on the plane.

The post reads:

@MandlaNotyawa said:

“Strength to Bernard, Chairman must grant him a season-long leave so he could grieve and mourn his father.”

@PappyLuv said:

“Condolences to Parker and his family during this difficult time.”

@Njivana said:

“A bad week for the family, condolences to the Parker family.”

@MosoueMolefe said:

“My deepest condolences to the Parker family. RIP Mr Parker.”

@Just_Lava said:

“Condolences to him and his family, so sad the type of things people say here just for likes. Forgetting they black people and cry when their things not going right.”

@Zela_seile said:

“May his beloved father's soul rest in eternal peace, my deepest condolences to the Parker's family.”

@G_AfrixaS said:

“Condolences to Bernard Parker and his family, May God be with them.”

@M_Mohafa said:

“Condolences to him and his family.”

@SihleGeneral said:

“Condolences to the Parker family, may the Lord comfort them during this difficult period of their time.”

@SunelIsaac said:

“Condolences to Parker Family. Bernard Parker has a silver award in CAF championship league. His father is prouder wherever he is.”

