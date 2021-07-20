Master KG Colabs With Superstars Akon and David Guetta, Gifts Fans R500 Each

Master KG took to the internet to celebrate the release of his latest track Shine Your Light by gifting random people with R500 each

The music video features some big names such as Gavid Guetta and Akon and Master KG challenge has the internet going crazy

He asked his fans to comment on the Youtube video and post a screenshot of the comment on social media

Master KG has really hit the big time. He is now working with artists such as Akon and David Guetta. The superstars collaborated with Master KG on his latest music video Shine Your Light.

To celebrate the massive milestone Master KG got his fans in on the actions. He challenged them to comment on the Youtube video of the track and take a screenshot and post it on social media.

This had Master KG trending online for quite some time. Hundreds of people entered the competition and Master KG announced each winner in turn.

Social media users share their opinion of the competition, Master KG and the music video

@KgwaleMoe:

"#MasterKGVideo I fell in love with the song the moment I heard it now I'm dancing like nobody's business. We are proud of you bhuti Kg "

@mamaDodoh:

"@MasterKGsa man's international, black child it is possible. #Shineyourlightvideo"

@bhownnie:

"@MasterKGsa ohhh well still no luck but super proud of @MasterKGsa for flying SA flag high."

@MercyMessiah:

"South Africa need that light. Keep flying the South African Flag Master kg"

Master KG celebrated his Twitter verification in a similar way

The Limpopo-born musical artist finally got his Twitter account verified despite over 200 000 followers since joining the social network in September 2017. Master KG announced the milestone before offering an opportunity for some cash to be won.

In what was essentially a promotion of his new song, the Jerusalema magician asked his followers to tweet the hashtag of his new track Shine Your Light - and for an opportunity for eight lucky winners to get R500 cash each via FNB's e-Wallet.

Source: Briefly.co.za