Bongani Zungu Posts a Saucy Snap Dressed in Gucci and Fans Start Speculating

Bongani Zungu took to social media to flex his latest outfit but fans weren't having it and wanted to know about his future

Things have been up in the air for the midfielder as he hasn't been getting much time to play for Rangers FC

Zungu has been linked with a move to Kaizer Chiefs in recent days and Amakhosi fans want the tea to be spilled

Bafana Bafana's Bongani Zungu is looking all sorts of fine in his latest post on social media. It looks like the midfielder is back in South Africa after he posted an interesting picture of himself standing in front of a Nedbank ATM.

As for his playing future, things are very much hanging in the balance for Bongani. He hasn't been getting a lot of playing time for Rangers and was even linked with a move to Kaizer Chiefs ahead of the CAF Champions League final.

Bongani Zungu is flexing on the timeline but fans need to know what his future holds. Image: @BonganiZungu08

Fans couldn't help but speculate what could be going on if Zungu is back in South Africa. He could just be enjoying some downtime in the country but everyone wants to know what his next move will be.

Check out the reactions below:

@Machidi_Madisha said:

"You joining Chiefs is too good to be true. But it would be great."

@Mthokoz40208083 commented:

"Looking good man, we need you at the Khosi Nation, I hope it's true you will be joining us next season."

@lehlogonolo_hd said:

"Come to Orlando Pirates, we'll definitely win the @Nedbank Cup and all other trophies."

@craigpo83085876 commented:

"Remember when things get low and nothing is going your way, you will always be a Ranger, my friend. Good luck for the future."

Kaizer Chiefs have added Austin Dube to their list of new signings

Briefly News previously reported that On Tuesday afternoon, Kaizer Chiefs announced the signing of a new long-term player at Naturena. The signing is Austin Dube, who was a defender for Richards Bay, a GladAfrica Championship side.

The Chiefs announced that they have signed the highly-rated defender to a three-year contract. Last season, the 28-year-old was a standout for Richards Bay, appearing in all 30 league games and just missing one in the play-offs.

Dube played for Bafana Bafana in the COSAFA Cup where he was instrumental in their victory, according to Soccer Laduma. He will be joining a number of other high-profile signings that Amakhosi has made since the end of last season.

