Spelling Bee: Ntsiki Mazwai Throws Major Shade at Mystery Media Mogul

Contoversial media personality Ntsiki Mazwai has thrown a shot at a certain South African famous face

Although the opinionated poet did not name her latest victim, she gave enough clues for her followers to put two and two together

Many took to her comments section to reveal who they thought she was talking about and it seems all were in agreement

Ntsiki Mazwai woke up on Wednesday morning and chose violence. The media personality decided to go back in time and reminisce about when a certain celebrity tried to gag her with a badly written email.

The unnamed celebrity, according to Mazwai, then went on to write a book which famously had just as many spelling errors.

“Just remembered that bad English insulting email I received and you guys said I was lying... Until a book was published with the same bad English and the truth was exposed.”

Social media users were of course ready with their speculations about who the mystery celebrity may be.

@segolee said:

“They said she can’t write that bad English mo email, it’s all you… jiki jiki when the book dropped they didn’t apologise to you or at least say YOU WERE RIGHT!”

@yardofhumble said:

“ 'She said, he said' moments!”

@c_livedj said:

“You are a problem!”

Outside of her usual trolling, Ntsiki has been vocal about political issues recently.

Ntsiki Mazwai accuses President Ramaphosa of being an “epic fail”

Briefly News reported that the media personality took to social media to once again share her thoughts about President Ramaphosa’s leadership skills, or rather his lack thereof.

She posted:

“I wish CR would do something that makes me feel proud of him okwangoku he is an epic fail.”

Social media users weighed in with their thoughts on the poet’s opinion.

@ganaabomathwai said: “His cabinet contradicting everything he says, ke mathata.”

@mx9069 said: “He must arrest 1 billionaire & confiscate his wealth to reinstate confidence in the law. Set up income grant for unemployed in certain age bracket.”

@bonezito01 said: “He has been nothing but a curse to this country from the day he became president. Can someone please remind me of one good thing that has come out of his presidency. Just one.”

