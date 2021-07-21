Poverty and Inequality Institute Push for an Increased Basic Income Grant

The Poverty and Inequality Institute openly argued that the value of an income grant of R1 268 per month will be beneficial

According to a recent report published by Stats SA, the total number of unemployed people in South Africa has increased

Stats SA's report indicates that unemployment in South Africa rose to roughly 7.2 million people

The Poverty and Inequality Institute actively expressed the necessity of a basic income grant valued at R1 268 per month.

Last month, Stats SA released an updated Quarterly Labour Force Survey for the first quarter of 2021. The report shows an increase in the number of unemployed people in South Africa, to an all-time high of 32.6%.

The report indicates that the amount of unemployed people has increased by 28 000 bringing the amount close to 7.2 million South Africans.

President Cyril Ramaphosa stated that the government is considering whether or not implementing the grant is practical according to CapeTalk. The unemployment rate according to the expanded definition increased to 43.2% in the first quarter

Following reports by SABC News, the Poverty and Inequality Institute argue that those living on the poverty line will possess a better chance to survive.

Basic income grant being 'seriously' considered by Government

Briefly News recently reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa recently stated that the basic income grant is seriously being considered as there are proposals that Government pays cash stipends out to address the high levels of poverty and inequality that fuelled the unrest.

Ramaphosa said this in an online lecture on Sunday. He added that it is being discussed within the African National Congress and at Government level. Treasury is discussing the aid that is taking place and the presidency is considering a separate support package for businesses and individuals.

The support packages are for those impacted by the issues that have been plaguing the country over the past week where at least 212 deaths have been reported.

