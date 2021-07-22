Baby on Board: Caster Semenya Grows Her Family with a New Addition Coming Soon

Becoming a parent for the second time is always beautiful and this is the case for South African athlete Caster Semenya

The stunner took to social media to share that she's having another baby and she's super excited about it

Posting a sweet message about the bundle of joy online left social media users very happy for Caster's growing family

Caster Semenya is a proud parent and is getting ready to welcome another addition to her family. Sharing a sweet picture online, Cassper let all her followers know that motherhood was coming to her once again. She captioned the post:

"Ten little fingers, ten little toes. With love and grace, our family grows. This precious soul that God decided to bless us with. We all can’t wait to meet YOU!"

Caster is already a parent to a sweet little girl and can't wait to meet the new baby that's on the way. In the snap, it's clear that Violet Raseboya is expecting a new bundle of joy because she has a growing belly.

Caster Semenya is expecting another child with her partner and is excited about the news. Image: @caster800m

Source: Twitter

Mzansi social media users react to the snap that Caster Semenya posted

Check out some of the reactions below:

@NkagiM_ said:

"Caster's family maternity shoots are top tier. Even with their previous pregnancy and the little sneakers."

@curiousrobyn27 commented:

"Congratulations! May your new little one bring you immeasurable joy."

@lethaboLejoy said:

"This is beautiful wethu. Love and light to you your family."

@collinmacheke commented:

"I congratulate you Caster and partner for the pregnancy. Bundle of joy on the way."

Wayde van Niekerk is also expecting a bundle of joy

In other news, Briefly News reported that Wayde van Niekerk, the South African 400m world record holder, and his wife Chesney are expecting their first child. The sprinter took to social media to share the positive news and is excited to be a dad. He wrote:

"Crazy excited to announce we are having a baby!!! Blessings keep coming our way, stay tuned for the gender soon."

In 2017, Wayde and Chesney got married in a beautiful ceremony. Rachel Kolisi, Sue Duminy and Bryan Habana were among those who left messages of congratulations in the post's comment section.

