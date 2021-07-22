Halala: Talented Singer Elaine Bags Law Degree from Wits

South African-born singer Elaine has graduated with a law degree from the University of the Witswaterstrand

The talented singer and songwriter, who is now based in America, was congratulated by her fans on the massive achievement

Elaine is not the only famous face that graduated from the prestigious university recently, the reigning Miss SA Shudu has also bagged her degree

South African-born singer Ndivhuwo 'Elaine' Mukheli has every reason to celebrate after she recently graduated from the University of the Witwatersrand.

Singer Elaine has graduated from Wits university with a law degree. Image: @elaineofficial

Her Instagram has been flooded with congratulatory messages from family and friends. Elaine is now the proud holder of a law degree from the esteemed university.

She thanked all the messages and also congratulated the class of 2021.

Elaine previously posted a picture of herself sitting on campus with the caption:

“God is good.”

Another major name to have graduated from Wits recently is the reigning Miss SA, Shudu Musida. However, her ceremony was marred with controversy.

Miss SA the only student to receive a graduation ceremony, Mzansi not impressed

Briefly News reported that South Africans were up in arms following the news that Miss South Africa Shudufadzo Musida had been allowed to attend her very own graduation ceremony. While all other graduates were left to attend a virtual ceremony due to Level 4 lockdown restrictions, the local beauty queen was given the opportunity to receive her post-graduate certificate in person.

Heading to the Twitter streets under the hashtag #MissSA, South Africans shared their passionate opinions about the hotly contested incident.

Check out some of the comments below:

@MphoMoalamedi said:

"People are upset about this and rightfully so. All graduates put in the work and didn't even get their names read out during the virtual graduation ceremony, but she gets a special graduation. Yes, she is Miss SA, but she is a student like the rest. This smells of classism."

@GodessOshun said:

"You don’t get to graduate because you’re Miss SA, you get to graduate because you meet the minimum requirements to be conferred with your degree."

@SithaleKgaogelo said:

"I am yet to see someone who to defend this Miss SA unfairness without accusing people of jealousy. You guys only hate privilege when it's politicians and their family members, anyone else you are fine. The anger should not be directed to her though, but Wits!"

