Natasha Thahane seems to have embraced going public with her relationship with Thembinkosi Lorch

The South African media personality shared the cutest video of the pair that left Mzansi social media users swooning

The pair's relationship was exposed by social media detectives, who were able to put together clues from online posts

Natasha Thahane has embraced having her relationship with Thembinkosi Lorch public. The actress recently took to social media to share an adorable video showing a montage of cute couple moments shared with the Orlando Pirates player.

Natasha Thahane has embraced showing off her boyfriend Thembinkosi Lorch. Image: @nathashathahane

Source: Instagram

It’s clear that the couple are very much in love and enjoying being around each other.

Thahane didn’t even caption the video because the pictures spoke a thousand words. Mzansi social media users, however, had their say:

@fleurflor said:

“Omg this video is absolutely beautiful, the song just sealed it.”

@sandile591 said:

“As twitter FBI's we are happy that our investigation about this matter has finally been resolved.”

@harmonybongane said:

“Can't believe twitter bullied ya'll to go public ka relationship ya lona lol. Y'all beautiful though.”

Natasha and Thembinkosi’s relationship was discovered by social media users who were able to add together clues and come to the obvious conclusion.

Natasha Thahane and Lorch: Mzansi 'detectives' investigate dating rumours

Briefly News previously reported that Natasha Thahane trended on social media after she posted some saucy pictures while on vacation. She looked absolutely incredible in an itsy bitsy orange bikini.

A short while later Orlando Pirates star Thembinkosi Lorch shared photos in a similar location on his social media page, leading to speculation that the pair were actually together. Mzansi detectives began combing through the snaps in search of clues linking the pair.

One social media user @thbanijuju was able to point out that a reflection of the soccer player could be seen in the lenses of Thahane’s sunglasses.

