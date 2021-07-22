A lady shared all the details of how the mother of her boyfriend decided to make up a story that he passed away in order to split them up

@Lisa_Maliee says her boyfriend’s mother also made sure she couldn't go to the 'funeral' of the poor guy but she found out later he was still alive

The woman also explained how she later saw the guy alive and well, married with children, but South Africans are reacting to the story and many aren't buying it

South Africans are still in disbelief as they process a story of one woman who was dumped by her future mother-in-law. The social media account holder says she received a call from the boyfriend’s mother telling her that bae had passed away.

@Lisa_Maliee has penned the sad story on Twitter, saying the mother explained that she didn’t want to see her at the funeral following the guy’s passing, allegedly in a car accident.

In a twist of events, the lady says she later bumped into the former bae at a mall and he was in the company of his wife and children.

@NMTyie said:

“It wasn't meant to be, remember our mothers are very overprotective, especially mine too.”

@Thelotussutra said:

“Okay, so he was in on this plan? Coz if y'all dated for 10 months surely you'd know his friends... so his friends believed he was dead too and his social media? He just went ghost or what?”

@Jaypeesneh said:

“Babe, for a whole family to go through this stress to get rid of you, say the truth, who are you? What did you do to them?”

@TituMugambi said:

“She's an Arsenal fan. The family wanted winners.”

@FortuneQue27 said:

“So we can't even die for two years nyana without y'all panicking, smh.”

In clarifying the story, @Lisa_Maliee said:

“He went on and said he impregnated her and both families wanted him to marry her, so they got married later she gave birth to twins. I was out of words, I'm still shocked and didn't know what to say or do. The nigga pleaded with me to come with him till by their car coz he doesn't want troubles later.”

@ThatoFentse said:

“So meaning you only heard from his mother that his son died?? No one else told you this? You didn't check his FB page to see if there are any "RIP Sipho" like honestly? I mean Come on, alcohol sales are prohibited but we are not that bored hey.”

@ConsultMoneo said:

“Maybe you misunderstood the mother. She meant your relationship died not her son... Not funny but still laughing!”

@FatherMotha said:

“You have made a scientific discovery. I always knew ghosts live among us, I just did not know they could get married. Afterlife must be nice.”

