BI Phakathi Warms a Lady’s Heart Who Was Selling Pens, Gives Her R3 000

BI Phakathi has struck again after bringing a smile to a lady who was selling ballpoint pens in the streets around the Durban area

Phakathi didn’t only buy the pens but he gave the lady and her partner R3 000, urging them to go and change their lives

The grateful couple was seriously surprised and the Good Samaritan’s gesture has attracted positive reviews from Mzansi

BI Phakathi has built his reputation as a Good Samaritan and he has done it again. The faceless philanthropist saved a homeless lady who was selling pens in Durban.

The generous man approached the woman with the aim of buying two pens but interrogated her as to why she was selling and how much she makes out of them.

Phakathi later surprised the woman when he asked about her future plans. He gave the lovely woman and her partner R3 000 to change their lives for the better. BI took to Facebook to share this beautiful story and it has naturally attracted the interest of many social media users.

Good Samaritan BI Phakathi has helped another homeless person in Durban. Image: @BIPhakathi/Facebook

Source: Facebook

The post reads:

@Ben Iki said:

“I watch this guy every time. It really humbles you to see his act of generosity. Love the guy and love his work amongst many who are struggling out there.”

@Sabs Muriithi said:

“What really blew my mind apart from the absolutely amazing act by this guy is how this couple has stood by each other in the midst of all this! They clearly and genuinely really love each other!”

@Natalie Gargan said:

“You are such a kind man, my only concern is half of these people look like drug addicts, I'm sure that's why they are in that position, but I truly hope I am wrong and I truly hope they see the grace of God in your kindness.”

@Trizan Holland said:

“Brings a tear to my eye and leaves a lump in my throat every time.”

@Elaine Hobbie said:

“Wow that's quite something! Very kind man x, Do you know where the family is now?. And what did they do with the money?”

@Lesedi Nkwe said:

“When I become rich soon. I will definitely help the homeless and those in need ...BI u really up lift our soul to become good no matter what... everything happens for a reason and purpose.”

@John Mwangi said:

“I hope, with the R3000 they did turn their lives around. What is really amazing is their love despite their poor living condition. May God bless them and you too Sir.”

