Al Ahly Coach Pitso Mosimane Gives Major Love to Bafana Bafana Legends

A man who gives credit where it's due, Pitso Mosimane paid a special tribute to former Bafana Bafana players on social media

Mosimane looked back on how his time was working with them and only had good things to say about the former players

The Al Ahly coach has been celebrating ever since he won the CAF Champions League with the Egyptian outfit

Pitso Mosimane, the coach of Al Ahly, is definitely still in a good mood after leading the Red Devils to their second consecutive CAF Champions League triumph, which also happened to be their 10th overall.

Celebrating a series of pictures on his official Instagram profile following the Champions League victory, "Jingles" rolled back the years, releasing a snapshot of a bunch of former Bafana Bafana players who were all still employed by Amakhosi at the time the photo was taken.

Pitso Mosimane took to social media to pay a tribute to the Bafana Bafana legends he used to work with. Image: Mahmoud Hefnawy/Picture Alliance

Source: Getty Images

Pitso Mosimane captioned the post:

"Top Guns! What an honour to work with these guys for 5 years (2017-2012). A very good generation of football players at club and international level. They are genuine, reliable and totally committed to football. Above all, they are good people."

Mosimane paid tribute to "Yeye" when he hung up his boots after a decade and a half in South Africa's top-flight in an interview with the South African Football Journalists Association.

“Yeye has run his race and I feel he still has a lot to give to football, he can join Teko Modise and them as an analyst. He has been a good guy, never missed training sessions and never had stories," he said, according to The Citizen.

Pitso Mosimane speaks out on why Arthur Zwane should have led Kaizer Chiefs

Briefly News previously reported that Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane says Kaizer Chiefs should have allowed assistant coach Arthur Zwane to lead the team in the CAF Champions League final.

Instead, Amakhosi roped in coach Stuart Baxter to man the technical area on that night in Morocco.

It was Baxter’s first game in charge of the team since his return to the club a few weeks ago but ‘Jingles’ believes Zwane should have finished what he started with former coach Gavin Hunt.

The Soweto giants succumbed to a 3-0 defeat at the hands of the Red Devils and Mosimane now boasts of three continental gold medals, thus making it the 10th for the Egyptians.

