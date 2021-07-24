Haibo: Boity Thulo’s fluffy friends’ price tag leave Mzansi shaken

South African media personality Boity Thulo recently shared a picture of her adorable puppies Asante and Sana

Many social media users were curious about how much the cute fur babies cost and Boity's response left them shook

Many could not believe that the little puppies could retail in the same price category as a fully grown cow

Boity Thulo recently shared some super adorable snaps of her dogs. The "lil slay puppies” named Asante and Sana are Pomeranian dogs.

The price of Boity Thulo's puppies left Mzansi in disbelief. Image: @boity

Source: UGC

Many social media users were curious about the breed and the price of such dogs. Pomeranian are classed as a toy dog breed.

When a social media user asked her how much they cost, Boity responded that she paid R6000 for each of them.

Social media users were shook by the revelation and shared their thoughts online:

@zamawamasotho said:

“My sister and I bought it for R5k @ Thedog broker on Instagram.”

@euphoniki said:

“That time my GF gives me only 3k a month, there's a dog that cost 6k.”

@molokomme_qt said:

“I’m sure they even have Life Cover.”

Briefly News had previously reported on Boity’s love for her puppies.

Boity Thulo shares snaps of her fur babies Asante and Sana

Boity Thulo might not have any children of her own but she does have two fur babies that she loves dearly. Being a dog mom is totally a thing.

She took to social media to gush over her balls of fluff, Boity posted a few pictures of Asante and Sana dressed to impress. You could just tell they live a five-star life.

Seeing the cuteness that was Boity’s fur babies, fans couldn’t help but flood the comment section with messages letting Boity know her babes are gorgeous. Other dog parents jumped on the train and shared pictures of their fur bubs too.

