Boity Thulo is one proud dog momma who never fails to show her two fur babies, Asante and Sana, off

Sharing some pictures of her babies, Boity made it clear that Asante and Sana are her BFFs and she doesn’t know what she would do without them

Fans shared snaps of their dogs while they gushed over Boity’s two furry pooches, letting her know how gorgeous they are

Boity Thulo might not have any children of her own but she does have two fur babies that she loves dearly. Being a dog mom is totally a thing.

Boity Thulo's fur babies Asante and Sana mean the world to her and she never fails to show them off. Image: @boity.

Taking to social media to gush over her balls of fluff, Boity posted a few pictures of Asante and Sana dressed to impress. You can just tell they live a five-star life.

Boity posted:

Seeing the cuteness that is Boity’s fur babies, fans couldn’t help but flood the comment section with messages letting Boity know her babes are gorgeous. Other dog parents jumped on the train and shared pictures of their fur bubs too.

@manqoba16463736 made it known that the pooches look like they rolling in the big numbers:

@uSiboniso shared a snap of her babies, letting Boity know she’d love one like hers:

@Lerato81124080 showed off their pooches like a proud fur parent:

@_AVee08 cannot get enough of Boity’s lil ones:

