Humble Beginnings: Old Picture of Maphorisa Has Mzansi Chuckling

DJ Maphorisa has been trending on social media after fans discovered an old photo of the performer from back in the day

According to informed social media users, the DJ does not like seeing the picture and allegedly blocks anyone who shares it

Many in Mzansi could not understand why he was embarrassed of the picture which served as an inspiration to others

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

An old and not-so-flattering picture of DJ Maphorisa is doing the rounds on social media. The picture shows the famous Amapiano DJ before the fame and confirms his humble beginnings.

An old picture of DJ Maphorisa is doing the rounds online. Image: @djmaphorisa

Source: Instagram

However, according to some social media users, the DJ despised the pic and blocks peeps who share it.

Twitter user @mara_mizar posted the picture on social media and asked:

“Does DJ Maphorisa still block people who post this picture??”

Many social media users didn’t understand why Phori was so ashamed of his roots.

@cellular_jnr said:

“Mara I seriously don't understand why he blocks people for posting his OWN picture... That's his picture mus, what's wrong with that? And what I like about it, it portrays his journey of "started from a bottom now we here". That dude is just acting up...”

@kguagelomosweu said:

“But it still looks like him, it's him, so bothata? There's people who've seriously changed, especially the women celebs.”

@mjayijayi said:

“He should retweeting every post of this picture, it tells a story of how long he has come!”

Meanwhile Briefly News previously reported that Maphorisa was also a hot topic of discussion when he had some questions about the recent Amapiano awards.

Maphorisa has questions about mysterious new Amapiano awards

DJ Maphorisa had more questions than answers regarding the newly-announced Amapiano awards.

The awards seemingly appeared out of nowhere and nobody knows who is behind them. Taking to social media, Phori asked:

“Who created SA Amapiano awards?”

Some thought that Phori was hating because he didn’t think of the idea himself while others were just as curious as he was.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za