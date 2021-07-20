Maphorisa Has Questions About Mysterious New Amapiano Awards

South African Amapiano producer DJ Maphorisa has some questions about the recent Amapiano awards which were announced

The awards have been a bit of a mystery in Mzansi as nobody has any idea about who was behind them

Maphorisa took to his social media account to ask his followers if they had any idea who the organiser of the awards was

DJ Maphorisa has more questions than answers regarding the newly-announced Amapiano awards.

The awards seemingly appeared out of nowhere and nobody knows who is behind them. Taking to social media, Phori asked:

“Who created SA Amapiano awards?”

Some thought that Phori was hating because he didn’t think of the idea himself while others were just as curious as he was.

@manchriz54 said:

“Whoever compiled that nominees list is clueless. How can you talk about Amapiano and not include the likes of Shasha, Daliwonga, Samthing Soweto, DJ Jaivane and Tyler ICU in the conversation. They missed it!!!!!!”

@djlynchsa said:

“The Amapiano Music Awards were probably orchestrated by someone.”

@mpn_mshika said:

“I don't know but it's better because Focalistic will no longer be on the Hip Hop's Hottest Mcs.”

The awards have indeed caused a stir in the country, particularly after the nominees were announced.

Amapiano genre gets own music awards, SA reacts: "This will bring growth to the culture"

Briefly News reported that Amapiano have taken Mzansi by storm and the genre has finally got their own awards. Artists such as Kabza De Small, DJ Maphorisa and Focalistic, among many others, have been putting in the work which has led to the hot genre being recognised by US superstars such as Diddy, Usher and Swizz Beatz.

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela shared the good news on social media late on Monday, 19 July. The social commentator took to Twitter and shared a statement from the organisers of the first annual South African Amapiano Music Awards.

Phil captioned his post:

"MUSIC: Amapiano gets own awards.No details in the press release about who the organizers are. According to the release, winners will win R10k cash for each category while Song of the Year will take home a cash prize of R50k."

Some of the categories are Best Amapiano Music Video, Best Amapiano Newcomer, Most Viral Amapiano Song of the Year, Amapiano Song of the Year and Amapiano Artist of the Year.

