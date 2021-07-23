“This Is Sad”: Mzansi Reacts to Alleged Video of Jacob Zuma Returning Home

South Africans are deeply saddened to see footage of former president Jacob Zuma returning home to bury his late brother, Michael

Zuma is currently serving his 15-month jail sentence but he was allowed to pay his final respects to his younger brother, Michael

Many people in Mzansi feel he was embarrassed as they argue he was not supposed to be handcuffed, some also blame the media for bad publicity about the politician

A video allegedly showing former president Jacob Zuma arriving in Nkandla has surfaced on the internet. The video clip shows a number of people, Zuma’s supporters or family, singing as they celebrate their arrested leader.

“NguZuma lona abamaziyo,” the group can be heard singing around the embattled politician while he smiles in the short clip.

Posted by @DanielMarven on Twitter, the video has attracted the response of South Africans. Some have questioned the media’s role in portraying Zuma as a bad leader.

A video showing former president Jacob Zuma returning home has divided Mzansi. Image: @DanielMarven/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The post reads:

@Nuscher_M said:

“Truly speaking media played a huge role to make us hate Zuma. Yes, his relationship with the Guptas was questionable but nothing of wrongdoing is proven yet.”

@Vule_Mulaudzi said:

“Then he must go to court and answer and stop all the delaying tactics.”

@Vivos_SA said:

“Painful to watch, why did they handcuff him?”

@Nkosazaan60 said:

“Didn’t notice he was handcuffed. Aycha bayabukisa ngaye shame.”

@Mlu222 said:

“Did the media statement from correctional services not say he’d be dressed in the traditional orange suite??”

@SmithTshepi said:

“Politicians really need to think out of the box when they are still in power. No one stays in power forever. I genuinely believe that Zuma is a good person net he got greedy and misled during his tenure as president. The old man must serve his time and go back to his family.”

@Shivambu17 said:

“Meeting their visitors in prison and attending a funeral at home is too different things. And Zuma was lucky to be allowed to change his clothes other prisoners aren't allowed they go there wearing prisons uniforms.”

@Masenkeng said:

“President Zuma is lucky to have a family that loves him. A lot of men don't invest in their family's well being and will die lonely and bitter.”

@Gcinna4 said:

“The man is still strong and looks good.”

