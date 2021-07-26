Plot Thickens: Nelli Tembe’s Phone Wiped Clean, Evidence Destroyed

It has been reported that the phone belonging to the late Anele 'Nelli' Tembe was wiped clean before being given to the police

Both the Forbes camp and Nelli's family have denied tampering with the phone, claiming that they did not know the password

The police are currently pursuing additional methods to retrieve the information that may have been deleted

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

The plot surrounding the case of Anele ‘Nelli’ Tembe’s death continues to thicken. The Sunday World has reported that the cellphone belonging to AKA’s late fiancée Anele Tembe has been wiped clean.

Nelli Tembe's phone was allegedly tampered with after her passing. Image: @akaworldwide

Source: Instagram

This means that all activity on the phone that could have been crucial evidence has now been erased.

According to the publication, the police are set to apply for Section 205 of the Criminal Procedure Act to obtain Tembe’s phone records.

The publication further reports that the Tembe family has asked the police to contact Apple for assistance in retrieving the missing data.

Nobody seems to know who deleted the contents of the phone as both AKA and the Tembe family denied knowing the password.

However, it’s apparently clear that the phone was tampered with as some comments that Nelli had apparently made about AKA’s ex girlfriend DJ Zinhle have now been deleted from the device.

AKA: Investigation into the tragic death of Nellie Tembe reopened

It was just the other day that Briefly News reported that the NPA as requested for the Tembe investigation to be re-opened.

News24 reported that just three months after the tragic passing of Anele ‘Nellie’ Tembe, the NPA has referred back the docket of her passing to the police for further investigation.

According to the City Press, the police had concluded their investigation on May 25 and forwarded it to the office of the public prosecutor, but they were requested to investigate once again following alleged deficiencies that were identified.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za