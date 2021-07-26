Julius Malema recently spoke out about the Social Relief of Distress Grant of R350 that will soon be in the hands of many South Africans

Malema requested that the grant be extended and a higher amount be given out as it the grant is reminiscent of the sub-par food parcels handed out by the Government

The local government elections are slowly creeping in and Malema is reportedly not concerned about how the extension of the grant will impact his party

The leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters, Julius Malema, stated that the Social Relief of Distress Grant of R350 is a mere 'food parcel'. Malema stated that the party is keeping a close eye on the extension of the grant, which, he added, will be given out just before the government elections.

Malema explained his viewpoint that limiting the money to a certain time period is but another food parcel programme that has been set out by Government. The Red Berets leader stated that the grant should not only be made permanent but the amount needs to be increased.

The R350 which is being given out needs to be a respectable amount that has a meaningful impact, according to Malema. He also called for a basic income grant.

According to TimesLIVE, the EFF was more concerned about the timing of the grant over the fact that it may impact the party's votes and performance at the upcoming municipal elections. The EFF was also one of the first political parties in the country to request a postponement of the local government elections.

A report by IOL stated that Malema is happy about the grant's implementation but remains observant. The publication confirmed that the head of the Red Berets would prefer it if the grant was higher and extended.

