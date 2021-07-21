Video: Malema Reacts to Defence Minister Mapisa-Nqakula’s About-Turn: "Shem"

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema had an anti-climatic response to a video of Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula on social media

Mapisa-Nqakula issued a passionate rejection of accusations that she undermined President Cyril Ramaphosa by stating there was no insurrection attempt

This follows the recent wave of violence and public unrest in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal which has led to the arrests of several alleged instigators

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema had a short but hilarious response to a video of Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula that is doing the rounds on social media.

This is after a high-profile member of the party's Central Command Team and its former national spokesperson, Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, went on a short rant by poking holes in the government's apparent abrasiveness to last week's unrest.

Julius Malema had an anti-climatic response to a video of Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula doing the rounds on social media. Image: Cornel van Heerden, Darren Stewart/ Gallo Images.

Source: Getty Images

"It doesn’t matter what they call it, [the] question is: did government through Intelligance [sic] agencies know what was being planned?

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

"If they knew and did nothing, then they have aided the riots and are directly responsible for deaths of over 200 people," a tweet Ndlozi posted read in part.

Mapisa-Nqakula had issued a passionate, if not a slightly strange rejection of claims, after she was accused of undermining President Cyril Ramaphosa by publicly stating that there was no insurrection attempt amid the recent unrest in the country, according to The South African.

"The president has spoken: It was an attempted insurrection, okay? I confined myself to using the term counter-revolution earlier in the week, because any element of this may lead to insurrection," said Mapisa-Nqakula.

With all of this playing out in the foreground in the immediate aftermath of the chaos, Malema's response was as brief as it was sharp. He tweeted:

"Shem."

But the simple reaction by the politician had an avalanche effect as, in usual Mzansi fashion, social media users burst out with a flood of comments. Twitter users were not shy to offload at the sight of the anti-climatic response.

One user, @Generalmdlaka, accused Malema and his party of being Ramaphosa's puppets.

"Cyril Ramaphosa is holding everyone by [the] balls including you and your party; you are dancing to his tune."

@William63432105 undermined the red party's elections strength. He wrote:

"To defeat Cyril you will need both Judiciary and the majority of parliamentarians to be on your side but until then, you only going to defeat him in your wet dreams."

Another user, @Mdu61149386, directed the burning question in Malema's direction.

"CIC what is happening or what is about to happen?" he asked.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za