South African breastroke swimmer Tatjana Schoenmaker has made the country proud after bagging a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics

Schoenmaker didn’t just clinch a silver medal for the nation but set a new record for the Olympics by making it to the finish line in 1:05:22

The 24-year-old becomes the first Mzansi female swimmer to bag a medal since Penny Heyns’ bronze during the 2000 edition in Sydney

South Africans are delighted as they celebrate Tatjana Schoenmaker who set an Olympic record at the ongoing Olympic Games in Tokyo. The Mzansi swimmer bagged a silver medal in the breaststroke and has made the country really proud.

Many of her followers and many in the sporting fraternity are now sending their messages of support. Schoenmaker, 24, also made history on Tuesday to become the first female swimmer from Mzansi to claim an Olympic medal since Penny Heyns' bronze at the 2000 Sydney Olympic Games.

People such as Gauteng Department of Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi joined scores of fans in celebrating Schoenmaker’s success.

South African swimmer Tatjana Schoenmaker has made the country proud. Image: @Makalipi_Luyolo/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The post reads:

@Lesufi said:

“Fellow South Africans, remember this name #TatjanaSchoenmaker our silver medallist #TokyoOlympics2020 We just call her Shoeeessss!”

@RicardoMackenzi said:

“Absolutely fantastic @TRSchoenmaker Well done #TatjanaSchoenmaker What a beautiful swim. Silver medal. You made us proud, thank and we love you.”

@Noentry54 said:

“Although she had the fastest times in the heats and semi-finals, #TatjanaSchoenmaker won the silver medal in 100m breaststroke. Congratulations!”

@Its_BXSH said:

“#TatjanaSchoenmaker you were amazing. Well done, SA is proud.”

@Mkalipi_Luyolo said:

“#TatjanaSchoenmaker takes silver in the 100m breaststroke final at the Tokyo Olympics. #TeamSA’ s first medal. She will be back in the pool for the 200m heats tomorrow.”

@Tejiriaren said:

"Congratulations @TRSchoenmaker watched the 100m final and that was a brilliant performance. Well done for getting South Africa’s first medal.”

