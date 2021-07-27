Phelo Bala and Moshe Ndiki Serve #BaeGoals in Matching Tracksuit Snap

Moshe Ndiki and Phelo Bala have a love that inspires many and the people of Mzansi are all for what they are serving

Dropping the cutest matching tracksuit #ManCrushMonday post, Phelo dedicated this one to his bae Moshe

Fans took to the comment section to remind Moshe and Phelo just how much they love the undeniable affection they have for one another

Moshe Ndiki and Phelo Bala have Mzansi gushing over the cuteness that is their love. These two have been through a lot but no one can deny the strength of their bond.

Taking to social media with a sweet winter bae cuddle snap, Phelo dedicated his #ManCrushMonday post to Moshe.

Phelo Bala and Moshe Ndiki serve #BaeGoals in the sweetest #ManCrushMonday post, and fans could not get enough of it. Image: @phelobala.

Source: Instagram

Wearing matchy pink and lilac tracksuits, Moshe and Phelo dished out #BaeGoals with this picture.

Phelo posted:

Fans took to the comment section of Phelo’s post to let him know how much they love their love and how happy they are for their happiness.

@AboshNayo is living for these tracksuits:

@thatorula commented on how quiet it has been on the Moshe-Phelo front and he is glad:

@Nosieh_SM showed some love:

Moshe Ndiki excitedly announces he’s opening an eatery

Mzansi media personality and actor Moshe Ndiki is finally getting to see his project come to life. Briefly News reported that taking to social media, Moshe announced that he's opening his own eatery. He captioned his post with the following:

"Get your coins and tastebuds ready... Something I’ve worked hard on for the past 5 years, just to get it right, self-funded and my dream come true."

Moshe announced that his kitchen would be launching on 16 April and is very proud of himself for finally making his dream come true. Moshe loves sharing pictures of the food he's created on his Instagram page and he's a true foodie.

Somizi Mhlongo is doing the most too after launching his cookbook without having a culinary qualification and fans are happy to see another media personality chasing their dreams.

