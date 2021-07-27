Halala: Mmarona Motshegoa Bags Acting Gig on New Season of 'Family Secrets'

Mmarona Motshegoa has shared that she has bagged a new role on Season 2 of SABC 1 drama series, Family Secrets

The actress revealed that she portrays the character of up to no good, sultry and feisty sister-in-law, Sheba

The new season of Family Secrets features the likes of Nimrod Nkosi, Cedric Fourie and Mampho Brescia, among other stars

Mmaroma Motshegoa has bagged a new acting role. The star has joined the cast of new SABC 1 show, Family Secrets.

The new season of the series stars veteran actors like Nimrod Nkosi, Jamie Bartlett, Vusi Kunene, Cedric Fourie and Mampho Brescia, among others.

Mmarona Motshegoa has bagged an acting gig on the new season of 'Family Secrets'. Image: @mmarona_motshegoa

Source: Instagram

According to YouthVillage, Mmarona took to Instagram a few days ago to reveal her good news. Along with a teaser of the show, the star shared that she'll be playing the character of Sheba. She made her debut in the show on Sunday, 25 July. Mmarona wrote:

"NEW CHARACTER ALERT!! Tonight is the official night we meet the sultry, feisty, up to no good sister-in-law, Sheba! To say it’s a pleasure joining the team and cast of @familysecretstv is an understatement."

She also thanked the producers of the show for giving her the opportunity to play the role of Sheba. Her friends and fans took to her comment section to congratulate her.

buhlecandy said:

"Finally."

yvonnemalindi wrote:

"Looking forward to seeing you."

j_sibu2.0 commented:

"Yasssss babe. Congratulations."

zenzo_ngqobe wrote:

"Proud of you."

praise_wekwa_mlambo added:

"Congrats Friend."

Phat Joe bags new hosting gig

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Phat Joe has bagged a new gig. The controversial media personality is the new hots of Temptation Island South Africa.

The opinionated star has made headlines in the past for being fired from most of the entertainment jobs he has bagged. He has worked on Metro FM, YFM and East Coast Radio, among other jobs.

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela took to Twitter to share the star's good news. Phil wrote:

"CASTING NEWS: Phat Joe hosts new reality show. Phat Joe is the host of South Africa’s iteration of the popular international dating reality show Temptation Island. Temptation Island South Africa premieres August 26th 2021 on Showmax."

Tweeps took to Phil's comment section to share their thoughts on his post while some congratulated Phat Joe.

