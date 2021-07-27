Award-winning Hollywood actress, Taraji P Henson, has opened up about her struggle with depression and anxiety for some years

Gorgeous and mesmerising American actress, Taraji P Henson, has revealed in an interview on a YouTube channel known as SELF that she has been struggling with depression and anxiety and it started about two years ago.

In the video, Taraji mentioned that, what she finds disturbing in the African-American community is the fact that, every illness will be spoken of and discussed except when it comes to mental health and she believes that is an issue.

Taraji came to a point of realisation

Taraji noticed she had mood swings and also got to a point where she didn’t want to go outside, feeling awkward in her skin and just down always.

People began to recommend meditation and yoga and that would just not help, she added. The shame she had due to the depression and anxiety went away when she began to recognise and accept the state she was in.

This actress said she ended up seeing a therapist for help.

Taraji continued by saying she felt pressured to be a strong black actress in Hollywood but she analysed her current situation and realised the whole movement of black women needing to be strong all the time was a myth.

Being a celebrity, Taraji said she was always asked if she has a charity she supports and the truth was that she didn’t.

The Hollywood actress stated there was no cause she was passionate about until she had to go through depression and realised that was a great course to invest in.

Taraji currently has a charity with her best friend with the goal of providing help for individuals battling anxiety and depression.

