Steve Harvey Flirts With Mzansi TV Host Devi Govender: "You Kind of Fine"

Steve Harvey was in the country a few months ago to shoot the new season of Family Feud and also got a chance to flirt with Devi Sankaree Govender

The Mzansi TV host took to social media and shared a clip of herself interviewing the US superstar for her show, The Devi Show

Steve Harvey told the South African media personality that she was looking kind of fine during their sit down

Mzansi TV host Devi Sankaree Govender has shared a video of Steve Harvey flirting with her. The US media personality can be seen flirting with the TV presenter in the behind-the-scenes video of her show, The Devi Show.

At the time of the interview, Steve was in the country to film new episodes of his show, Family Feud. Devi managed to score herself a sit down with the popular US actor.

Steve Harvey flirted with SA TV host Devi Govender. Image: @iamsteveharveytv, @devi_hq

Source: Instagram

She took to Instagram and shared the clip with the viewers of her show. In the video, Steve jokingly shoots his shot:

"If I keep looking at you, I’m going to say something else."

Devi then encouraged the superstar to share what was on his mind at the time. According to TshisaLIVE, Steve then replied:

“You kind of fine so be careful. I’m a new Christian, I ain’t locked in all the way. I’m trying to go to heaven but I’m on shaky ground."

Devi's followers took to her comment section to share their thoughts on her post and the episode which featured Steve.

caroldereuck said:

"Just watched this episode, Devi - you look stunning even though you have Covid. How did you do it?? You've got this - really proud of you and your show. Well done, Devi - love it when you kick butt. Take care."

muniammah01 wrote:

"Wow, brave lady."

bronvj commented:

"This is the best best BEST!!! We need this so much during such a serious time for the world .... thank you!"

abwdesignz added:

"You're fine girl!"

