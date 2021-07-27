Boity Does Not Impress With Amapiano Sound: “As Long as She’s Happy”

South African media personality Boity Thulo is venturing into Amapiano and recently dropped a teaser of her new sound

However, social media users were less than impressed by the song snippet and took to the comments section of the post to let her know

The majority of comments seemed to agree that rappers branching into Amapiano was not a good move at all

Boity Thulo has decided to try her hand at Amapiano. The diverse musician just recently found fame as a rapper but has decided to expand onto the most popular genre in Mzansi right now.

Sharing a video of a new song on social media, Boity gave fans a taste of her new sound.

The reactions to the teaser were mixed but a majority of people were not feeling the experimental sound.

Here are some reactions:

@kamo_marven said:

“When Cassper Nyovest left hip hop and went to do Amapiano you praised him but now y'all are bashing Boity for doing the same... Come now.”

@thandeka_teez said:

“As long as she's happy.”

@momosiane said:

“This one is forcing things, she has no talent whatsoever.”

@akhananiqamra3 said:

“This is awful.”

Boity becomes most followed celebrity in Mzansi with 5 million fans

Meanwhile Briefly News reported that media personality Boity Thulo recently took to social media to celebrate hitting 5 million followers on Instagram.

This achievement has made Boity the most followed celebrity in the country. Boity decided to celebrate the event by organizing to take out 5 of her followers once lockdown regulations ease.

For the photoshoot to commemorate the occasion, Boity wore a stunning golden dress with grey trimmings. The young lady is not the most influential celebrity by chance.

She has worked hard and committed to her craft, she has also insured that her career has diversified by branching into different interests.

