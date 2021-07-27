Eish: Ntsiki Mazwai Reveals Reason She Left Moja Love Channel

South African media personality Ntsiki Mazwai has shared the reason why peeps no longer see her on Moja Love

The controversial poet and musician was fired from the popular channel but it seems she still wants to go back

Taking to social media, Mazwai made it clear that she would make her return to the channel despite her unceremonious exit

Ntsiki Mazwai used to host a show on the popular Mzansi channel Moja Love, however the poet disappeared from our screens just as quickly with no explanation. The media personality has no explained her disappearance- she was fired.

Ntsiki took to social media to make the revelation:

“Guys yazi since I got fired from Moja Love... I ONLY wanna work there. I don't wanna hear anything from the universe.... I will wait for even 10years. I think because I know the people behind it, I know what a BEAUTIFUL thing it is.”

Although Ntsiki did no reveal the reason behind her dismissal, many were able to make some guesses.

@africanheires said:

“You are too much, you cant stay employed.”

@derkasie said:

“You just need to inform them when you go back before end of this year, that your personal opinion are just that they must just focus on your talent, and make money of it...”

It seems Ntsiki is determined to return to the channel as her follow up post read:

“And one one day when I work there..... Pls don't think I didn't grovel and beg for 10yrs first. Sometimes you just KNOW where you belong.”

Moja Love disciplines Jub Jub over looting comment

Moja Love is known not to take nonsense from their employees. The channel recently released an official statement distancing themselves from the recent utterings of Molemo “Jub Jub” Maarohanye.

The Uyajola 9/9 host shared a video expressing some strong views about the ongoing protests in the country.

In a statement released by the TV channel to Briefly News, the channel said that the views expressed by him are not in line with their own.

“The views expressed on the videos or any of his platforms are his personal views and do not reflect the company values and views of the channels in any way.”

